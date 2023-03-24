Elderly man in hospital after Slaithwaite house fire
An elderly man is in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in a West Yorkshire village.
Emergency services were called to a property on Manchester Road in Slaithwaite just after 06:30 GMT.
The fire service said the man was found in an upstairs room suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and was given "life-saving" treatment.
A spokesperson said the cause of the blaze is not known and an investigation had begun.
Station Manager Michael Rhodes from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews broke down the door and extinguished a fire in a downstairs room, before searching upstairs and finding a lone elderly gentleman.
"He was rescued and then we commenced giving him life-saving CPR, because the gentlemen was badly injured."
The man's neighbour, Usman Yousaf, said: "My children woke me up saying they could smell smoke and I noticed smoke coming from my cellar.
"A neighbour called the fire brigade and they spent about 20 minutes trying to resuscitate him and then the ambulance crew arrived and spent quite a long time trying to resuscitate him.
"It's a bit of a shock to be honest and sad because he's a lovely old man."
Mr Rhodes said fire crews from Slaithwaite and Huddersfield had been called to the blaze.
"The latest information I have is that the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries," he said.
