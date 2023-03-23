Tony Steel death: Man guilty of murder over fatal stabbing in Ossett
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 41-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Ossett.
Tony Steel died after being attacked at a house in Parkfield View on 2 September last year.
Christopher Donaldson, 45, had denied killing Mr Steel but was convicted by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.
Anthony Sladek, 39, had also denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter, assault and wounding with intent.
A third person, Lorraine Hargreaves, 51, was found guilty of actual bodily harm, assault and theft.
All three are due to be sentenced on 31 March.
