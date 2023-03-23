Kirklees College evacuated as police respond to hoax call
- Published
Kirklees College was evacuated and all lessons cancelled as police responded to a report of malicious communications.
All students and staff were told to leave the college's Huddersfield campus in Manchester Road on Thursday morning.
West Yorkshire Police said it was called at 9:10 GMT. A spokesperson later confirmed it was a hoax call.
The college said it had since reopened for staff and students to collect belongings.
All Thursday's lessons have been cancelled and exams have been rescheduled. The campus, on Huddersfield's waterfront, will reopen as normal on Friday.
Police said the incident would be investigated by Kirklees district officers.
