Four arrested over Halifax woman's unexplained death
- Published
Police have arrested four people over the unexplained death of a woman in Halifax.
The woman, in her 20s, was found injured and unresponsive at a house in Gibraltar Road after emergency services were alerted to concerns for her safety just before 12.15 GMT on Tuesday.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.
Three men, aged 34, 35 and 56, and a 41-year-old woman had been arrested, West Yorkshire Police said.
All four remained in custody on Wednesday.
The force said a cordon remained in place for forensic examination as its investigation continued.
