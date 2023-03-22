Four arrested over Halifax woman's unexplained death

Gibraltar Road, HalifaxGoogle
A woman died after she was found unresponsive in Gibraltar Road, Halifax

Police have arrested four people over the unexplained death of a woman in Halifax.

The woman, in her 20s, was found injured and unresponsive at a house in Gibraltar Road after emergency services were alerted to concerns for her safety just before 12.15 GMT on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later.

Three men, aged 34, 35 and 56, and a 41-year-old woman had been arrested, West Yorkshire Police said.

All four remained in custody on Wednesday.

The force said a cordon remained in place for forensic examination as its investigation continued.

