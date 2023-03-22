Khayri Mclean: Jury retires in Huddersfield schoolboy stabbing murder trial
The jury in the trial of a 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager as he walked home from school has retired to consider its verdict.
Khayri Mclean, 15, was stabbed twice in what prosecutors say was a "well-planned and targeted" attack outside North Huddersfield Trust School.
The defendant, who is on trial at Leeds Crown Court, denies murdering Khayri on 21 September 2022.
A 15-year-old boy has already pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.
Neither of the boys can be named due to their age.
