Khayri Mclean: Jury retires in Huddersfield schoolboy stabbing murder trial

Khayri McleanWest Yorkshire Police
Khayri Mclean died after he was stabbed near North Huddersfield Trust School in September 2022

The jury in the trial of a 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager as he walked home from school has retired to consider its verdict.

Khayri Mclean, 15, was stabbed twice in what prosecutors say was a "well-planned and targeted" attack outside North Huddersfield Trust School.

The defendant, who is on trial at Leeds Crown Court, denies murdering Khayri on 21 September 2022.

A 15-year-old boy has already pleaded guilty to a charge of murder.

Neither of the boys can be named due to their age.

