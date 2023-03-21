Leeds dog rescuers to be nominated for RSPCA award
- Published
More than 15 people involved in a rescue operation to save a dog from a drainage tunnel are to be nominated for an award, the RSPCA has said.
The English Bull Terrier called Martha was trapped for two nights in the culvert in Black Carr Woods, Pudsey, from Friday night until Sunday.
The RSPCA said it was a long and complex operation involving its own officers, Yorkshire Water, several contractors and the fire brigade.
Martha is now recovering at home.
Owners Paul and Susan Millicent, who spent most of the rescue time waiting nearby in the woods, said their pet was dehydrated and had a few minor cuts and scratches but otherwise unscathed.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding was at the scene and contacted the local council, whose emergency planning department gave the go-ahead for digging to start.
She then called Yorkshire Water, who used their thermal imaging cameras to find Martha about 26m (85ft) down below ground.
She said: "At first the Yorkshire Water teams used rods to try and reach her, but because a bit of the pipe had broken further down the tunnel they were unable to get the equipment past that point and it was then I realised she would probably have to be dug out.
"She'd moved further along the pipe, but couldn't turn around, and the excavator had to dig down about 20m in the end to reach her."
She added: "We'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved, especially Yorkshire Water who attended with their specialist imaging equipment, as well as the staff from Dr Drainage who carried on excavating throughout the night, James Hemingway of WCG Environmental Services and building contractor Karl Houchen.
"We'd also like to recognise the efforts of the fire service who were the first organisation on the scene and the local authority who very promptly gave us permission to dig on their land.
"It was a long and complex operation but no-one gave up, it was an amazing team effort."
The RSPCA said it would be nominating those involved for an animal welfare award - and counted 15 people who had been at the scene, plus several firefighters.
Mr Millicent, who lives nearby, said he and his wife had been walking dogs in the woods there for about 30 years but never had a problem.
He said: "We're amazed by everyone's efforts, it really does reaffirm your faith in humanity.
"Martha is oblivious to it all of course but she really is one very lucky dog.
"Knowing her as we do she's unlikely to learn from her mistakes though and she'll be off for another look down the tunnel, so we'll be keeping her on a lead or maybe avoiding the woods for the time being."
