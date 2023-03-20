Leeds murder inquiry: Four arrested after house party stabbing
- Published
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death at a party in Leeds.
The teenager died in hospital after being found injured at a property in Salisbury Road, Armley, on Sunday.
An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men from Bradford, one aged 18 and two aged 19, have been arrested in connection with his death.
West Yorkshire Police said all four are being held in custody.
A police cordon remains in place at the address while inquiries are ongoing.
