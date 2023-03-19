Murder investigation after boy, 17, stabbed at Leeds house party
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been fatally stabbed following reports of a disturbance at a party.
West Yorkshire Police were called to a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, Leeds at 02:48 GMT. The force has launched a murder investigation.
The teenager from Leeds was taken to hospital where he later died.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said they were aware "a large number of people" attended the party at the address where the victim was attacked.
He added: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was there and who witnessed any part of this incident.
"The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy and we are doing everything we can to identify those responsible," he said.
The force said a cordon remained in place around the address where the incident took place.
A spokesperson for the force added there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.
