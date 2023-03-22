Khayri Mclean: Teenager guilty of murdering 15-year-old schoolboy
A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school in West Yorkshire.
Khayri Mclean was stabbed twice after being ambushed by the teen and another boy outside North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September.
The 17-year-old was found guilty of murder after a trial at Leeds Crown Court. His 15-year-old accomplice had previously admitted murder.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
The boy showed no emotion as the jury of eight women and four men returned a unanimous guilty verdict after nearly five hours of deliberation.
In a statement, Andrew Fell, headteacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, said the trial and conviction had "brought back the shock and distress felt by all members of the school community at the time the attack happened".
He said Khayri would be "remembered fondly by all those who knew him" and his thoughts were with his family.
During the week-long trial, the court heard the two boys, who cannot be named due to their age, had been lying in wait for Khayri in an alleyway before launching their fatal attack.
Prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC said the younger of the two shouted "Oi Khayri" or "Yo Khayri" before jumping in the air, swinging a knife with a 30cm blade and stabbing Khayri in the chest.
This proved to be the fatal blow as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart, jurors heard.
Mr Sandiford said Khayri fell to the floor and was "defenceless on his back" when the 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time, went after him, knife in hand, and stabbed him in the leg.
Khayri was taken to hospital but died later the same day.
The 17-year-old denied targeting the teenager and claimed he had gone to the scene outside school for a "fist fight" with another youth.
But prosecutors said while he did not inflict the fatal blow he was guilty of murder because he acted with his co-accused and they "encouraged and supported each other to carry out the attack".
Jurors were told the two defendants were dressed in black clothes with black balaclavas and their eyes covered, possibly by sunglasses.
After attacking Khayri, they ran away together back down the footpath from which they emerged, before stopping to remove their balaclavas and the clothing worn for the attack.
The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, told the defendant there would be a hearing on Thursday to discuss the next steps in the case but sentencing would take place on a date to be fixed.
