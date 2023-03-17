Charges dropped in Michael Jackson fragrance fraud court case
Charges have been dropped against a fashion designer accused of fraud over a bottle of perfume claimed to have been made by pop star Michael Jackson.
Prosecutors offered no evidence against Hrh Arfaq on one of the fraud counts against him in a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Monday.
Mr Arfaq, from Batley, West Yorkshire, is still accused of a second count of fraud and theft of a motor vehicle.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and will face a trial on 23 July.
The remaining fraud charge relates to an alleged agreement with Russian socialite Natalia Rotenburg to produce a luxury pen with her personal branding on it.
Mr Arfaq is accused of claiming £150,000 he said he had paid to companies to develop the pen idea.
At the same hearing, Mr Arfaq's lawyer Graham Atkins was cleared of two counts of making articles for use in fraud.
The prosecution offered no evidence against Mr Atkins, 56, of Cloncurry Street, London.
