Bradford: Boy, 15, appears in court over Grosvenor Park stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed in a Bradford park.
The 16-year-old victim was found in Grosvenor Park, in Lumb Lane, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
He remains in a serious condition in hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.
The suspect, who cannot be named, appeared before city magistrates on Thursday. No plea was taken and he is due to appear before Bradford Crown Court on 6 April.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
