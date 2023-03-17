Castleford Queens Mill awarded £900,000 grant
- Published
A renovation project at a historical mill in Castleford has been given £900,000.
Wakefield Council has awarded the grant to Castleford Heritage Trust (CHT) so that they can begin renovation work at Queens Mill.
It is part of of a £24m regeneration plan - known as Castleford Boho - to link the riverside to the town centre.
The mill is a building of local importance and a prominent reminder of Castleford's industrial past.
It is the world's largest stone grinding flour mill, according to the trust, with 20 pairs of stones.
Flour has also been produced on the site for an almost unbroken period of more than 900 years, the trust said.
Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: "At present, the condition of this landmark building restricts its use.
"Through grant support we will change that, unlocking the building's potential as a key community asset which sits in prime position alongside the town's greatest natural asset - the River Aire."
The wider regeneration project - which will be funded from the government's Towns Fund - will link the town centre and the riverside along Sagar Street.
It is hoped the area will be a hub for "skills and independent, innovative businesses that bring diversity, education and creative thinking" to the heart of the town.
Other schemes include work at Henry Moore Square, a riverside improvement project with new public spaces and a future housing development.
