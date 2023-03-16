Jump Inc Leeds: Trampoline park closes after 'medical emergency'
A trampoline park has been forced to close after a teenager at the attraction was taken to hospital.
The incident happened on Thursday morning at Jump Inc Leeds on Benyon Park Way in Holbeck, police said.
Jump Inc Leeds said it made the decision to close after an "emergency medical incident involving a customer", with the boy taken away for treatment.
"Our thoughts are with the customer and family at this time," a company spokesperson said.
West Yorkshire Police said inquiries were continuing at the scene, with the centre due to reopen on Friday.
