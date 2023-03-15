M1 crash: Motorway shut northbound after multi-vehicle collision
- Published
The M1 northbound has been closed near Leeds due to a multi-vehicle collision.
The crash at junction 47, near Garforth, was reported at about 06:45 GMT, police said.
Pictures posted on social media show at least three cars and a van have been involved in the incident.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "This was a multi-vehicle collision, there are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries."
National Highways said the northbound carriageway had been closed within junction 47, for Garforth, following the incident.
A spokesperson said the closure was causing delays of up to 50 minutes and five miles of congestion. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
