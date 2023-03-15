Liversedge: Sixty firefighters tackle blaze at textile warehouse
Fire crews from across West Yorkshire have been tackling a large blaze at a textile recycling warehouse.
Crews were called to the buildings in Millbridge, Liversedge, at about 19:10 GMT on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
At its height, 60 firefighters battled to get the blaze under control.
Residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed, and avoid the area if possible.
According to the fire service's website, the it was brought under control by 23:30, although crews remained at the scene on Wednesday morning.
