West Yorkshire Police detention officer admits terror offence
- Published
A police detention officer has admitted a terror offence after he published images showing his apparent support of a Northern Ireland paramilitary group.
William Lloyd-Hughes, 26, pleaded guilty to publishing an image of flags relating to the banned loyalist Ulster Defence Association (UDA) group.
Lloyd-Hughes, of Huddersfield, also pleaded guilty to sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter in 2022.
He is currently suspended by West Yorkshire Police.
Two further charges of sending grossly offensive messages on the site were withdrawn by prosecutors following his guilty pleas.
Lloyd-Hughes, of Crosland Moor, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station as a civilian member of staff, admitted the charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
He will return to the same court for sentencing on April 19, to allow for a pre-sentencing report. He was released on unconditional bail.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog said the charges followed an investigation it directed, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from the West Yorkshire force last September.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.