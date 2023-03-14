Heckmondwike teenage cyclist dies in hospital after collision
- Published
A 13-year-old cyclist who was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in West Yorkshire has died in hospital.
The crash, involving a blue Mini Cooper saloon, happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane in Heckmondwike at about 13:25 GMT on Thursday 23 February.
The driver of the Mini had since been spoken to, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers said the investigation into what had happened was ongoing and repeated their appeal for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.