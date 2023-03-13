West Yorkshire Police detention officer charged with terror offence
A police detention officer has been charged with a terrorism offence after allegedly publishing images on social media in support of the Ulster Defence Association.
The police watchdog said William Loyd-Hughes is accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed group, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.
He was based at Huddersfield Police Station in West Yorkshire.
Mr Loyd-Hughes, 26, is due before Westminster magistrates on Wednesday.
He also faces three charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the charges follow a Counter Terrorism Policing North East inquiry into the messages.
An investigation took place after a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police in September 2022.
The IOPC said the alleged offences are thought to have taken place in August and September 2022, while he was serving with West Yorkshire Police.
Mr Loyd-Hughes is currently suspended by the force, the police watchdog added.
