Bradford man charged with raping man in university grounds

Scene of incidentCharles Heslett/BBC
Police were called to the grounds of the University of Bradford on Wednesday 8 March

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in the grounds of a University of Bradford campus have charged a man.

Officers were called to the Great Horton Street area on 8 March after a report from a member of the public, West Yorkshire Police said.

Abdul Ismail, 31, of Aberdeen Place, has been charged with rape and remanded in custody, a spokesperson added.

He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 5 April.

A man, 20, who was arrested nearby shortly afterwards on suspicion of rape, had been released with no further action, officers added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.