Appeal to trace three West Yorkshire teenagers who took train to London
An appeal has been made to find three teenage boys who are thought to have travelled by train to London from their homes in West Yorkshire.
Solomon Agyemang, 13, Jacob Boone, 14, and Matthew Batty, 15, were reported missing from their homes in Wakefield and Huddersfield on Sunday.
Police said inquiries suggested the boys were in the King's Cross Station area on Monday.
Det Con Craig Riley said police wanted to ensure they were "safe and well".
Jacob is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair and is potentially wearing dark-coloured cargo pants, a multi-coloured jacket, a blue beanie hat and white Nike Hi-top trainers.
Solomon is 5ft 5ins tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black Zanetti coat with fur hood and white Nike Jordan trainers.
Matthew is described as 6ft tall, with dark cropped brown hair. His clothing at the time he went missing is not known.
The officer added: "I would ask anyone who has seen them or with any information about their movements or whereabouts to report it. Similarly, I would ask the boys themselves to make contact with us."
