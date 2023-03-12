Three people arrested after fatal stabbing in Leeds
Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed.
Peter Wass, 29, from Roundhay, was attacked in the Hamilton Avenue area of Chapeltown, Leeds, on 2 March.
A 21-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested 80 miles away in Hartlepool, police said.
The man is being held on suspicion of murder while the woman and teenager are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.
West Yorkshire Police said all three remained in custody.
