Bradford Interchange work 'to create world-class gateway' to city
- Published
A £22m project to improve access to a transport hub will create a "world-class gateway" to a city, councillors have been told.
The Bradford Interchange project will see the Hall Ings car park demolished and a new pedestrian entrance created.
Work is being fast-tracked so it can be completed by 2025, when Bradford is UK City of Culture.
West Yorkshire Combined Authority's transport committee was told the work would make the city more "welcoming".
Committee members agreed to the release of a further £2m of funding for the scheme to move to the next stage - the full business case needed before work starts.
A report on the work said improvements would make a "more attractive and secure environment".
There would also be better signage and customer information, as well as a new paved plaza and a new taxi rank outside.
At the meeting, Jonathan Rogers - who is helping to deliver the Transforming Cities Fund projects - said parts of the station were "poor quality".
"This scheme aims to create a world-class gateway to Bradford," he said.
The current interchange, which includes both bus and rail stations, was "not visually appealing," he added.
Alex Ross Shaw, Bradford Council's executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said the current building was not the gateway "it should be".
"Along with the pedestrianisation of Hall Ings and Market Street, this is a very tight programme, but I'm confident we can deliver it in time for City of Culture," he said.
The work is being funded by the government through its Transforming Cities Fund, and will be accompanied by the creation of a new city centre park.
The plans were first proposed in 2019, and government approved funding in March 2020.
