Teenagers arrested following Leeds machete fight outside takeaway
Two teenagers have been arrested following a fight in Leeds involving people wielding machetes.
Armed police were sent to Roundhay Road at about 17:25 GMT on Tuesday after reports of males fighting with weapons.
Two boys aged 15 and 16 had since been arrested on suspicion of affray and they remained in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
Anybody who witnessed the fighting was asked to contact police, a force spokesperson added.
Det Insp John Graham said: "Such incidents clearly and rightly cause concern in our communities.
"I can promise residents substantial inquiries have been ongoing into what took place."
