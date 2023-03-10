Leeds suspected car thieves arrested after police follow snowy footprints
- Published
Two alleged car thieves were arrested in Leeds after officers followed their footsteps in the snow from the abandoned vehicle to their homes.
In a social media post, West Yorkshire Police's Dogs unit said the pair should be given the "dumbest criminal award".
The tweet added that despite the snowy weather on Thursday not deterring them, "cold must have numbed their brains".
One comment said the two "should have run backwards so the footsteps went the other way".
A rather snowy night didn’t deter the thieves …however .. the cold 🥶 must have numbed their brains!..tonight’s dumbest criminal award goes to 2 of Leeds finest who abandon a stolen car and run off .. only for officers to follow their footsteps in the snow to their house 🤣🤣👌 pic.twitter.com/HJLradIfN5— WY Police Dogs (@WYPDogs) March 10, 2023
