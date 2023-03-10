Leeds suspected car thieves arrested after police follow snowy footprints

Police car in the snowWest Yorkshire Police
The two alleged car thieves were arrested after officer followed their footprints in the snow in Leeds

Two alleged car thieves were arrested in Leeds after officers followed their footsteps in the snow from the abandoned vehicle to their homes.

In a social media post, West Yorkshire Police's Dogs unit said the pair should be given the "dumbest criminal award".

The tweet added that despite the snowy weather on Thursday not deterring them, "cold must have numbed their brains".

One comment said the two "should have run backwards so the footsteps went the other way".

Skip twitter post by WY Police Dogs
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.