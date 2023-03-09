Heavy snow and strong winds across region

Sheep in a snowy fieldPhil Bodmer / BBC
Snow fell near Holmfirth on Thursday morning
By Chloe Laversuch
BBC News

Heavy snow is falling in parts of Yorkshire as an amber warning issued by the Met Office comes into force.

A yellow warning for snow covers most of the region but more severe weather was expected in areas including Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield from 15:00 GMT.

Significant disruption was expected to last until Friday afternoon, the forecasting service said.

About 200 schools have closed early and National Highways has issued a severe weather alert to drivers.

The Met Office said 10 to 20cm of snow was likely to fall across much of the region but some places could see up to 40cm and the snowfall would be accompanied by strong winds.

Several road closures have been reported in the region because of the snow, including the A628 Woodhead Pass between Flouch and Hollingworth.

The A57 Snake Pass is also shut and the A66 is closed between Scotch Corner and Brough.

Drivers have been warned to think carefully before setting off as the RAC said conditions were expected to get worse before they get better.

The organisation said it had seen a 50% increase in the number of breakdowns in the worst-hit areas, including in South Yorkshire.

Phil Bodmer / BBC
Severe weather is expected in parts of Yorkshire from 15:00 GMT on Thursday until 12:00 on Friday

