Machete fight outside Leeds KFC caught on camera
- Published
Footage has emerged of men wearing balaclavas fighting using machetes outside a takeaway in Leeds.
Armed officers responded to reports of "a disturbance involving males with machetes" on Roundhay Road, Harehills, at about 17:25 GMT on Tuesday, according to West Yorkshire Police.
The suspects had left the scene by the time officers had arrived and inquiries were continuing, the force added.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Leeds District CID.
It comes less than a week after a man was stabbed to death in a street in Leeds.
Peter Wass, 29, from Roundhay, died in hospital after he was found by passers-by in the Hamilton Avenue area of Chapeltown.
Increased stop and search powers were put in place for 24 hours in parts of Chapeltown following the incident, but were later scaled back.
On Thursday, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin told a phone-in on BBC Radio Leeds the use of knives and machetes was of great concern to her.
"I have had my car broken into and the catalytic converter stolen - and the guy was carrying a machete," she said.
"Obviously, it's terrifying, so you don't want to get involved," she added.
According to the latest police data, more than 100 serious knife crimes are committed every week in Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
Campaigners have said that carrying a weapon had become as "normalised" among young people as using a mobile phone.
Ms Brabin said she was committed to preventing young people getting involved in crime by investing in early intervention.
