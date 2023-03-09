Men convicted of building viable 3D printed sub-machine guns
- Published
Three men have been found guilty of manufacturing and attempting to distribute sub-machine guns built using a 3D printer.
A trial heard Christopher Gill and Sibusiso Moyo were involved in making the weapons, with Majeeb Rehman "caught red-handed" transporting one.
At Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon, a jury returned guilty verdicts in three hours.
The three men were remanded into custody.
The trio were convicted of conspiracy to transfer a prohibited firearm, with Gill, 35, and Moyo, 41, found guilty of possessing ammunition without a certificate - a charge Rehman was cleared of.
Gill and Moyo were also convicted of conspiracy to manufacture prohibited firearms and two charges of having a prohibited weapon for sale or transfer.
Moyo, of Elloughton Grove, Hull, was found guilty of possessing an identity document with improper intention.
Their trial heard police were carrying out surveillance work on 17 May 2022 when they saw Rehman, 46, leave his home in Central Avenue, Bradford, and drive off in his BMW car before parking in Darren Street.
A short time later, Gill also left his home address in nearby Dick Lane carrying a blue bag and placed it in the back of Rehman's car, the jury was told.
Armed police later stopped the vehicle on Rooley Lane, the court previously heard, and found a firearm inside the blue bag.
"The officer had not seen its like before, manufactured from plastic and metal component parts," prosecutor Stephen Wood KC previously told the court.
A firearm was found in Gill's loft during a police search, the jury later heard.
The three men will be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.