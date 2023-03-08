Arrests after teenager knifed during Holbeck disturbance
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was attacked with a knife during a disturbance in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted on Tuesday evening to an 18-year-old man in hospital with a serious knife wound to his hand.
The force said it was linked to a disturbance in Recreation Terrace, in the Holbeck area, before 17:30 GMT.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident, a force spokesperson said.
He was continuing to receive treatment in hospital, they added.
A 20-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of the same offence and remained in custody, police said.
A cordon was put in place in Recreation Terrace while a forensic examination took place and had since been removed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, officers said.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
