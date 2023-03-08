Arrest in Bradford after man seriously sexually assaulted
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault on another man in Bradford.
Officers were called to Great Horton Street just after 00:00 GMT following a report from a member of the public, according to West Yorkshire Police.
A man, 20, was arrested nearby shortly afterwards on suspicion of rape and remained in police custody, a force spokesperson said.
The victim was being supported by specially trained officers, they added.
Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information about it, to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.