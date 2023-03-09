Happy Valley writer headlines Mayor's 'celebration' of women
Sally Wainwright, creator of the police drama Happy Valley, is to headline the Mayor of West Yorkshire's International Women's Day event later.
The Calder Valley drama followed the life of Sarah Lancashire's strong female character, Sgt Catherine Cawood.
Organisers said Ms Wainwright would talk for an hour about overcoming barriers in the arts industry.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said she was honoured the "extraordinary" writer was taking part.
The Huddersfield-born writer, producer, and director also created the shows Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax.
Ms Wainwright also wrote for the soap Coronation Street, when Ms Brabin played barmaid Trisha Armstrong.
Ms Brabin said the Women of West Yorkshire event would provide an opportunity for inspirational women to get together and support one another.
"I am so excited [about] this event and to be able to celebrate the formidable women and girls who call West Yorkshire home," she added.
The Mayor said that as the country's first and only female metro mayor, it was "incredibly important" to bring women and girls together "to break down barriers and share their successes and achievements".
The free event at Leeds City Museum begins at 10:00 GMT.
