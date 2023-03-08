Fire breaks out at Dewsbury textiles manufacturer
More than 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a textiles manufacturer in West Yorkshire.
Crews were called to Ulster Yarns at Ravensthorpe Mills, Dewsbury, at about 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it broke out in a warehouse, with the mill building on Huddersfield Road measuring 100m by 50m (328ft by 164ft).
Fire engines attended from Dewsbury, Mirfield, Ossett, Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Huddersfield.
Ulster Yarns said its fire safety systems worked effectively to extinguish the fire and operations were "returning to normal".
A spokesperson for the firm said: "All staff were safely evacuated from the building and no-one was hurt during the incident.
"We would like to thank the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and all emergency services for their swift response."
