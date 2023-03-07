Convicted killer jailed for life after Bradford hotel fire
A convicted killer who started a fire at a Bradford hotel has been given a life sentence.
Richard Lister threw a lit cigarette into a bin at the Park Hotel on Oak Avenue and told staff he was going to "burn it down".
Bradford Crown Court was told it was put out with a fire extinguisher, but it still caused £1,000 worth of damage.
Lister, 63, who admitted two counts of arson, was given a minimum term of four years and eight months.
The court was told the fire at the hotel took place on 14 November 2022 and Lister had attempted to start a further fire at a WH Smith store in Bradford's Broadway shopping centre two days later.
He set fire to ribbons on a shop display and was arrested after the material was extinguished.
'Protect public'
Lister has 44 previous convictions for 110 offences spanning a period between 1971 and 2022 and was jailed for five years in 1999 for manslaughter.
At the time of the two arson offences in Bradford, he was subject to an eight-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.
Barrister Christopher Styles, representing Lister, told the hearing his client suffered a stroke in 2019, had chronic pain, and had become homeless after relapsing into heroin use.
He suggested that the hotel incident had been a "cry for help".
However, Judge Andrew Hatton concluded that Lister, who has used a wheelchair since the stroke, was a dangerous offender and said multiple people had been endangered by the first fire.
"I have considered alternative sentences, but I am satisfied only life imprisonment will protect the public from the risk of which I have spoken," he told Lister via a video link to HMP Leeds.
