Leeds David Bowie exhibition marks 50 years since city gig
- Published
A David Bowie superfan's collection of memorabilia has gone on display at Leeds City Museum.
The exhibition includes tour souvenirs, rare singles and a collection of Lego figurines which capture the legendary musician's many different personas.
The fan, who wished to remain anonymous, said the collection resulted from their "obsession" with the star.
The exhibition also marks the 50th anniversary of the singer's two sold out Leeds concerts in June 1973.
Bowie, who died in 2016, was originally booked to play the concerts at the Leeds University Students' Union on 29 June 1973.
But the venue was changed to the former roller disco on Kirkstall Road because it was more suited to the "theatrical style" of Bowie and his band, according to Leeds City Museum.
Sapphia Cunningham-Tate, assistant community curator at Leeds Museums and Galleries, said: "Music and live performances can have such a huge and powerful cultural impact on a city and the people who live there.
"It's clear David Bowie left a lasting legacy to those who saw him take to the stage in Leeds all those years ago."
The owner of the memorabilia said they first became a fan of the singer aged 12 when watching Bowie's Starman performance of Top of the Pops in 1972.
They said that "being a gay kid" the star's image and music was "right up my street".
"So began my over-50 years obsession with Bowie and his artistic vision expressed through his lyrics, his music, his performance and much more," they added.
The display at the museum's Leeds Story gallery also features rare editions of some of Bowie's singles from 1966, some of the artist's most recognisable albums and a collection of pin badges and clothing collected from tours and performances.
It runs until 14 January 2024 and admission is free.
