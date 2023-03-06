Bradford's Anita Rani 'overwhelmed' to be installed as uni's Chancellor
BBC presenter Anita Rani has said she was "overwhelmed and humbled" to be installed as the new Chancellor of the University of Bradford.
The broadcaster said she wanted to "put Bradford on the map" following the ceremony on Monday.
Ms Rani, the co-host of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, said a scholarship scheme to "help people from disadvantaged backgrounds" was among her plans.
"It has been a passion of mine to want to do that for years," she said.
Ms Rani said she believed her custom-made robe, a bespoke black and gold gown with matching crown designed by Central Saint Martins fashion graduate Yashana Malhotra, was a reflection of how she would embark on her new role.
"I wanted something a little bit different and she's certainly created that," said the Bradford-born television and radio presenter.
"I think it sets the tone for my chancellorship - that it is going to be done in a modern way and it is all about shining the light on other people, celebrating other people while I'm here."
A former University of Leeds student, the presenter said Bradford had "so much to offer culturally".
"It cultured me and I think it needs to shout about it," she said.
Being installed as a chancellor with her parents and brother in the audience made her feel "very emotional", Ms Rani added.
"It really does feel like a very significant moment in my life, in my personal journey, and little me would never believe this was happening to her."
