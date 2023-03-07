Wakefield former market hall to become new venue

Computer generated image of the former market hall building turned into an events venueWakefield Council
The council plans to turn the former market hall, on Union Street, into a new venue called Wakefield Exchange
By Chloe Laversuch
BBC News

Work to transform Wakefield's former market hall into a venue with restaurants, businesses and space for events is expected to start next month.

The site closed in 2018 and had been earmarked for demolition by the council, but the decision was reversed.

Wakefield Exchange will cost £7.7m and it is being funded by the council and the government.

The council said it would be a "fantastic venue" and would attract visitors to the city centre.

Michael Graham, cabinet member for culture, leisure, and sport, said the venue would feature an "exciting programme of events and activities".

"Once complete, the Wakefield Exchange will offer a fantastic venue in a landmark building," he added.

Wakefield Council
The market hall was closed in 2018 and the council had decided to demolish the building, but the decision was reversed

The hall was designed by architect Sir David Adjaye and was built in 2008, however market traders moved out in 2018.

Work to repurpose the building is due to begin in April, with the Wakefield Exchange expected to open to the public in spring 2024.

Mr Graham said the venue would also provide skills and training opportunities for residents, and workspace to attract new creative businesses into the city centre.

He said in addition to creating jobs and business spaces, the venue would play "its part in the regeneration of the city centre".

