Men charged over alleged £1m vehicle theft ring
- Published
Five men have been charged in connection with the alleged theft of 21 vans and 4x4s worth an estimated £1m.
They were charged after police raided two suspected "chop shops" in Armley and Dewsbury.
Officers found vehicles "in various stages of dismantlement" at the premises, West Yorkshire Police said.
The raids followed the keyless theft of 17 Range Rovers and Land Rovers and four Mercedes Sprinter vans in Leeds, Dewsbury and Wakefield.
Peter Hoyle, 37, of Beckhill Grove, Meanwood, Andrew Oldroyd, 48, of Wood Lane, Rothwell, Sam Oliver, 33, of Fifth Avenue, Rothwell, Adrian Stewart, 34, of Clovelly Grove, Beeston, and Edgars Uzulins, 32, of Baileys Crescent, Seacroft, have all been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.
A sixth man, James Hemingway, 49, of Wood Drive, Rothwell, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All six are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
