Death threats over Wakefield pupils' Quran damage condemned
- Published
Death threats allegedly made against pupils at a West Yorkshire school who damaged a copy of the Quran have been condemned by an education minister as "totally unacceptable".
The cover of the Islamic text was torn and some pages marked when it was brought into Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield last month.
Four students were suspended as a result of the incident.
Minister for Schools Nick Gibb said his department was working with the school.
He said: "My first priority is always the wellbeing of children and young people.
"The death threats reportedly issued against the pupils are totally unacceptable.
"There is no blasphemy law in this country and schools should be promoting the fundamental British values of the respect for rule of law, individual liberty and tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs."
Mr Gibb added that the Department for Education was "working closely with the school" and he would be writing to its headteacher and the local authority to offer his support.
"Our guidance for schools on how to manage suspensions is clear, stating that all decisions should be reasonable, fair, and proportionate," he said.
Mr Gibb's comments followed a meeting held at the school with community leaders, during which a mother of one of the suspended pupils claimed death threats had been made against her son.
In a video recording posted online, she said he had been left "absolutely petrified".
West Yorkshire Police said at the time they were "liaising" with the school over the matter.
Following the incident involving the Quran, Kettlethorpe High School's headteacher Tudor Griffiths said: "We would like to reassure all our community that the holy book remains fully intact and that our initial inquiries indicate there was no malicious intent by those involved.
"However, we have made it very clear that their actions did not treat the Quran with the respect it should have, so those involved have been suspended and we will be working with them to ensure they understand why their actions were unacceptable."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.