Murder inquiry after man stabbed to death in Leeds
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Leeds.
Police said they were called to the Hamilton Avenue area in Chapeltown by paramedics at 14:40 GMT on Thursday.
A man was found with serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he later died.
West Yorkshire Police said that investigations were taking place at the stabbing scene and at nearby Spencer Place and Rossington Drive.
The force said that increased stop and search powers had been put in place for 24 hours in parts of Chapeltown.
It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons, without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
Ch Insp Peter Hall said: "Inquiries into the murder in Chapeltown are ongoing this evening and we fully realise the concern this incident will cause locally.
"This order has been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further incidents in this area. "
