Dewsbury canal body find in search for missing Ibrar Hussain
- Published
A body has been found in a canal in West Yorkshire by police officers searching for a man who disappeared nearly two weeks ago.
Ibrar "Barry" Hussain, 47, from Dewsbury, was reported missing by his family on Sunday 19 February.
A man's body was found on Thursday during searches of the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Lock Street in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire Police said.
Mr Hussain's family had been told of the discovery, officers added.
A husband and father, Mr Hussain was last in contact with his family by phone on 19 February, police had previously said.
CCTV footage showed he was in the Lock Street area from 16:00 GMT to about 19:00 GMT on that day,
Earlier this week, the search for Mr Hussain was extended to the West Midlands as he was believed to have links to Birmingham.
Following the latest development, his family was being supported by specially-trained officers, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.
