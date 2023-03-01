Wakefield Council votes to raise tax by maximum 4.99%
Council tax bills in Wakefield district will go up by the maximum 4.99%.
The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax, plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.
Labour leader Denise Jeffery said the increase "was not an easy decision", blaming it on years of government underfunding.
Tony Hames, the Conservative group leader, accused the council leadership of wasting money over the past financial year.
A meeting of the council heard that the authority had a funding gap of £24.7m for 2023/24.
Cost-saving measures include cuts to some services, the scrapping of jobs and abolishing free parking at council-run car parks.
The council intends to use £10m of its reserves to help ease pressure on services.
Councillor Jeffery told the meeting: "Every year since 2010 and the formation of the Conservative-Lib Dem government, our budgets have been exercises in damage limitation on behalf of the people of our district.
"This budget is put forward in the eye of an economic crisis manufactured in 10 Downing Street and delivered to us by this incompetent Conservative government.
"We are truly facing a cost of living crisis, a deep recession and massive economic inequality."
In response, Councillor Hames said: "What is missing from the budget proposals is a determination to prevent or waste budget resources by overspending on projects or losing income on toxic land deals.
"This may take a change in risk culture or behavioural culture to rectify."
The Lib Dems put forward 15 amendments, including limiting the core council tax increase to 1.99%, to be funded from reserves.
Opposition parties did not oppose the council tax rise but abstained when the budget proposals were put to the vote.
All amendments put forward by opposition parties were defeated.
