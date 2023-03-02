Calderdale: Approval for future new homes sites expected
A plan which identifies sites where up to to 10,000 homes might be built in Calderdale in the future, is expected to be approved later.
Councils are required by government to produce Local Plans showing sites designated for new housing.
If approved, the plan will run until 2033 with a review on the number of housing required after five years.
The council's cabinet will consider it later and it will then be up to the full council to approve it on 22 March.
The plan has attracted opposition especially in the south and east of Calderdale, such as Brighouse, where two garden suburbs of 3,000 new homes are proposed.
Environmental and infrastructure issues were also raised in Greetland, Hipperholme, Northowram and Shelf.
A government-appointed planning inspector took evidence in public hearings, however Kate Child said she considered the plan "sound".
She did provide a number of modifications to the plan, which are included in the recommendation from officers to the council's cabinet.
Jane Scullion, cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, said the end of what has been a lengthy process was in sight.
"These are the final few steps on the road to the adoption of Calderdale's Local Plan.
"There will be no further public hearings and there can be no further major changes to the plan," she said.
