Bradford police car crash will not be investigated by watchdog
A crash involving two West Yorkshire Police cars will not be investigated by the police watchdog, the force said.
The crash happened on Keighley Road in Bradford early on Monday morning.
Pictures showed extensive damage to the ground and first floors of a building in a row of shops in Frizinghall, but nobody was injured, police say.
The force said the incident did not meet the criteria for an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Both police cars were responding to a call when the crash took place and the circumstances of the collision will be reviewed, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Ambulances were called to Keighley Road near Aireville Drive at about 03:00 GMT and "four patients were checked over and treated on scene", according to Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
The road was shut in both directions following the crash while the buildings were made safe.
Police confirmed it reopened at about 20:05 GMT on Monday and the damaged building had been boarded up on Tuesday.
