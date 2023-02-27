Bradford police car crash causes damage to row of buildings
- Published
Two police cars have been involved in a crash that damaged a row of buildings in Bradford.
Keighley Road at Frizinghall remains closed after the collision, which happened on Monday morning, West Yorkshire Police said.
Pictures show extensive damage to the ground and first floors of a building in a parade of shops.
Police said the road had been shut in both directions while the buildings were made safe.
When asked if anybody had been injured, a police spokesperson described the incident as a "damage-only collision".
Neighbours told the BBC they had been awoken in the early hours by the sound of a "loud bang".
Abrar Asif, who runs the nearby Creative Cutz barber's shop, was told he could not enter his business following the crash, saying: "I don't have any idea when [I will be able to] go back to work."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.