Daneiko Ferguson: Second man charged over fatal Harehills stabbing
- Published
A second man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Leeds.
Daneiko Ferguson, 27, was found with knife wounds in Compton Road, Harehills, on 15 February and died later in hospital.
Police said Halgon Randon, 41 of Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, was due before magistrates on Saturday.
The first man charged, Alga Lutondo, 31, was remanded in custody by magistrates on Wednesday and was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court today.
Two men, aged 28 and 35, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 33-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released on bail.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.