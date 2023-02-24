Harley Brown: Boys in court accused of Huddersfield teenager's murder
- Published
Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huddersfield.
Harley Brown was found with stab injuries in the early hours of Monday morning on King's Mill Lane in the town and later died in hospital.
At Leeds Crown Court, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were remanded to youth detention accommodation.
Both boys only spoke to confirm their names and ages, with a further court hearing due to be held on 23 March.
During the 10-minute hearing, a week-long trial was provisionally set to begin on 24 July.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.