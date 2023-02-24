'Amazon Love God' sculpture plans submitted for Wakefield art trail
- Published
Plans have been submitted to erect a 1.9m (6ft 2in) tall "Amazon Love God" statue as part of a £1m art trail.
The sculpture, by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, is earmarked for a site near The Ridings shopping centre in Wakefield.
It is one of five pieces set to feature in a public art trail from Westgate station to The Hepworth gallery.
The trail, first announced in December, will be funded by a government grant and "aims to capture Wakefield's heritage of sculpture".
The city is the birthplace of famous sculptors Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth.
Mr Wilsher-Mills sculpture was inspired by 19th century conservationist and naturalist Charles Waterton, who opened what is recognised as the world's first nature reserve in the grounds of his estate near Wakefield, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Waterton was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum, which housed much of his collection of preserved animals - including a prized stuffed South American caiman - for more then 50 years.
The report said Wilsher-Mills' design of a South American God "is intended to reflect this interest".
Wilsher-Mills had previously said the installation was "going to be an absolute game-changer".
"I want it to be the instigator of romances for years to come. I really think this will re-define what sculpture can do," he said.
Other locations in the trail include Wakefield One, The Springs and West Yorkshire History Centre.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.