Bradford student's movie shortlisted at Berlin Film Festival
- Published
A film by a student at the University of Bradford has had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.
Babatunde Apalowo's movie, All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White, is also nominated in three award categories.
The festival, usually called the Berlinale, is one of the major events in the international film calendar.
Mr Apalowo said he had not done bad "for someone who considers filmmaking a hobby".
"To get selected for the Berlinale is so exciting - then to be nominated for the awards, especially for the first feature film award, was completely unexpected," he said.
His film stars Nigerian actors Tope Tedela and Riyo David and has been described as "a sensual and politically important film about finding love where you least expect it."
It tells the story of two men, Bambino and Bawa, who become close in a society in which same-sex relations are considered taboo and liable for prosecution.
Mr Apalowo, 36, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and came to the UK in January 2022 to study for an MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science at the University of Bradford.
He wrote and directed All Colours, but said he never expected it to be accepted at the world-renowned film festival.
The student flew out to Berlin on Wednesday to attend the 10-day festival.
He previously won a Nigeria Integrity Film Award for his script for his short films Lost Children and A Place of Happiness.
In 2022, he won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award for Best Editor.
