Huddersfield stabbing: A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death.
Harley Brown was found seriously injured in King's Mill Lane, Huddersfield, on Monday, and died later in hospital.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
In a statement Harley's family said he would be remembered for his "loving personality, beautiful smile and cheeky sense of humour".
"Harley's mother, two sisters, brother, niece, family and all his friends are deeply saddened," they said.
"He will be deeply missed by us all. He had so much potential, we wish he was given more time."
Six people have already been arrested by officers investigating Harley's death.
A 14-year-old youth remains in custody on suspicion of murder while two males, aged 15 and 19, also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Two females, aged 17 and 19, who were arrested in connection with the case have been released on police bail.
A 37-year-old -year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "Officers have received good support from residents as this investigation progresses but I continue to appeal to anyone who may have information which could assist our enquiries, but has not yet come forwards, to do so."
