Holbeck attack: Three males sought after teenager stabbed in face
- Published
Police investigating an attack in Leeds in which a teenager was stabbed in the face are searching for three males who were seen running from the scene.
The 19-year-old man was left seriously injured after he was attacked by three males in Cambrian Terrace, Holbeck, at lunchtime on Tuesday, officers said.
He remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.
West Yorkshire Police said the suspects "ran off from the scene" along Cambrian Terrace towards St Luke's Road.
The victim was found with a "serious stab wound to his face" but "his injuries are not believed to be life threatening", the force said.
Det Insp John Graham, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are working to identify those responsible.
"We would like to hear from anyone who saw the three males running off from the scene along Cambrian Terrace towards St Luke's Road or who witnessed any part of the incident.
"We understand how a serious assault such as this will cause understandable concern in the local community, and we are liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are maintaining an increased presence in the area to reassure people while our enquiries continue."
He appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
