Stanningley Road crash: Pedestrian killed as car hits bus stop
- Published
A pedestrian has died and a second has been seriously injured after a VW Golf collided with a bus stop in Leeds.
The woman was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane at about 08:30 GMT.
West Yorkshire Police said the second pedestrian, a man in his 40s, had suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The Golf driver, a 25-year-old woman, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A force spokesperson said road closures were in place and would be "likely to remain there for most of today", with motorists advised to avoid the area.
Witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the collision have been asked to come forward.
